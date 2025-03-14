[WATCH] Palestinian activists urge Malta to boycott Israeli products, cultural events

The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement is urging Malta to take a stronger stance in supporting Palestinian rights by ending economic and cultural ties with Israel.

The BDS movement, launched in 2005 by Palestinian civil society, seeks to pressure Israel into complying with international law by urging individuals, businesses, and governments to cut ties with Israeli institutions complicit in human rights abuses.

In an interview with MaltaToday, Fiona Ben Chekroun, the Europe Coordinator for the Palestinian BDS movement, and Saleh Hijazi, the Apartheid-Free Policy Coordinator, discussed the movement’s goals, and the effectiveness of boycotts.

“We are witnessing an increase of apartheid policies, where Palestinian lives are devalued and their rights disregarded,” Fiona said, adding that countries like Malta have a crucial role to play in “resisting complicity and standing on the right side of history”.

The campaign has gained popularity globally, with proven successes in persuading companies and artists to cut relationships with Israel.

However, it has also faced significant backlash, particularly from Israeli authorities and pro-Israel groups who claim the movement fosters anti-Semitism.

Saleh refuted these accusations. Linking criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism is a tactic to invalidate Palestinian advocacy, he said.

“BDS stands firmly against all forms of racism, including anti-Semitism. Our campaign is not against Jewish people but against the policies of the Israeli government that oppress Palestinians. Labelling any critique of Israel as anti-Semitic is a means to silence dissent,” he countered.

Cultural boycotts have also been part of the BDS strategy, with international artists facing pressure to cancel performances in Israel. The movement had called for a boycott of the Eurovision Song Contest last year due to Israel’s participation, arguing that its inclusion whitewashes the country’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

“We saw it with South Africa during apartheid – sports and cultural boycotts helped isolate the regime,” Fiona pointed out. “Eurovision is no different. Israel uses it to present a false image of normalcy while committing war crimes.”

They both highlighted the role of European nations, including Malta, in either enabling or resisting Israel’s policies.

“Countries like Malta need to take a principled stance. Participation in events like Eurovision, which allow Israel to present itself as a normal, democratic State while continuing its occupation, is deeply problematic. We urge the Maltese public to be aware of the implications of cultural complicity.”

The movement’s call for an apartheid-free policy also extends to political and corporate ties. Saleh pointed out that European governments and companies are often directly or indirectly supporting Israeli policies through trade agreements and military cooperation.

The movement provides detailed resources online, including updated lists of companies and campaigns urging consumers to boycott brands due to their ties to Israeli policies, “Every purchase is a political statement,” Fiona added. “Even small acts of resistance, like choosing an alternative brand, can contribute to the movement.”