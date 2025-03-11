Maltese law students to compete in international moot court competition in London

Two law students will represent Malta at an international moot court competition taking place in London this weekend after winning the Maltese criminal law moot court contest.

Thomas Cilia and George Borg, fourth-year law students at the University of Malta, will be participating in COMMOOT, an international moot court competition hosted by ELSA UK (European Law Students' Association). Cilia and Borg won the Maltese criminal law moot court competition entitled Crime 101, organised by ELSA's Maltese branch.

They will compete against students hailing from various universities from across Europe.

The competition, which will take place at the University of Westminster, focuses on contract law, with participants engaging in simulated legal cases to present arguments and apply legal principles.

COMMOOT will provide participants with the opportunity to engage with complex legal issues in a structured advocacy setting, offering practical experience in legal argumentation and courtroom procedure.

Cilia is a court reporter for MaltaToday.