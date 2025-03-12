Labour MEP asks where money for increased defence spending will come from

Labour MEP Thomas Bajada questions whether increased EU spending on defence will result in social and cohesion budgets being slashed, in an interview with MaltaToday.

In the interview that will be published this Sunday, Bajada asks: “The question which needs asking is where we will get the billions from?”

Bajada’s statement comes as Europe scrambles to reorganise its defence in the wake of a Trump administration in the US, which seems more inclined to align with Russia then the EU.

Bajada believes the issue of defence is multi-faceted and something Malta should not ignore. “I think the first thing we must address is that when we speak about defence, we think missiles, but tend to forget a crucial aspect to modern warfare – cyberattacks. I ask you one thing: Is Malta able to defend itself from attacks of this nature? I am not speaking about the EU, I am speaking about Malta,” the Labour MEP says.

He argues that an island like Malta, which is continuously digitising itself, would be particularly susceptible to such attacks on its infrastructure.

“What will we do if something happens to that digital infrastructure? I think it’s good to start discussing how we will defend ourselves from contemporary threats,” Bajada says.

Setting his gaze on the EU, he questions where the money for increased defence spending will come from.

“I think it is important to look at the European budget and ask where that funding will come from. What will we spend less on? And normally the first budgets which are slashed are cohesion funding which Malta depends on, and social funding which is very important,” he says.

He questions whether increased defence spending will lead to European bureaucrats and officials setting aside their priorities on social issues.

“Will we use the European budget on defence and forget the other elements which make us human and that promote cohesion in our union? That is my fear,” he argues.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled an €800 billion plan to significantly increase defence spending across the European Union.

She declared the continent has entered “an era of rearmament” in response to escalating security threats.

Subsequently, all EU leaders endorsed the conclusions on defence in a special summit held in Brussels. The European Council agreed with the Commission’s plan intended to boost defence spending.

MaltaToday’s full interview with Labour MEP Thomas Bajada will be published on Sunday.

This interview was filmed before the EU Commission announced its ReArm Europe package