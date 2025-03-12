Lufthansa Technik to invest €22 million in Malta hangar for wide-body aircraft maintenance

Lufthansa Technik Malta has announced a €22 million investment in a new hangar for wide-body aircraft maintenance that will create 70 new high-skilled jobs.

The investment will allow the company to offer maintenance services to the largest passenger crafts in the Airbus fleet, the A380, and the Boeing fleet, the 787 Dreamliner.

This project, supported by the Maltese government through Malta Enterprise and INDIS, will strengthen Lufthansa Technik Malta’s capabilities. The 787 Dreamliner will be serviced as part of Lufthansa Technik Malta's new role as a Boeing-licensed Service Centre for cabin modifications.

The project will also include the creation of a parking facility able to accomodate three aircraft.

The announcement was made on Wednesday at a press event held at the company's premises at Malta International Airport, which was attended by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri.

Lufthansa Technik Malta CEO Maria Cilia called it a transformative moment for the company's Malta operation. "It strengthens both the company and Malta’s position as an aviation hub," she said.

Robert Abela said investments like those undertaken by Lufthansa Technik come on the back of a flourishing economy. He said the aviation industry contributes €600 million to the Maltese economy, while creating thousands of jobs.

He also emphasised the government’s focus on preparing Maltese students for careers in aviation through initiatives such as the Choose Aviation campaign, run by Malta Enterprise and MCAST.

“Our aim in job creation is quality over quantity,” Abela said, stressing the importance of collaboration with international companies.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri described the investment as a milestone for Malta’s aviation sector. “This investment reinforces our position as a centre of excellence in Europe for aircraft repair and maintenance,” he said.

Schembri noted that aviation will be one of the main pillars of growth under the Malta Vision 2050.