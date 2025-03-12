Cocaine users amount to 41% of those who sought help with addiction in 2023

The number of cocaine users seeking help for their addiction amount to 41% of those who sought help with drug addiction in 2023.

A new report released by the Ministry for Social Policy also revealed an increase in drug-related deaths and hospital admissions in 2023 when compared to the previous year.

The number of deaths linked to drug use rose sharply to 18, compared to just five in the previous year. Of these, 13 were attributed to cocaine use, while the remaining five were connected to heroin consumption.

Additionally, there are eight more deaths from 2023 that are still awaiting toxicology results.

The report also highlighted a rise in drug-related emergency hospital admissions, which reached 1,266 cases in 2023. This figure represents an 11.6% increase from the previous year.

Out of approximately 2,300 individuals who sought professional help, the majority struggled with heroin dependence, followed closely by cocaine addiction. Cases related to cocaine accounted for 41% of all reported cases, and 68% of those seeking treatment for cocaine abuse had previously sought assistance.

In terms of treatment, 2,311 individuals were receiving assistance for drug abuse in 2023, with nearly a quarter of them seeking treatment for the first time.

Almost half of those receiving treatment were employed, while 82% were male.

The median age for men in treatment was 40, while for women, it was 38. The report revealed that 44% of those in treatment were seeking help for heroin addiction, 41% for cocaine addiction, and 14% for cannabis dependence.

The report further raised concerns about the increasing purity of cocaine found in the country. According to findings from the Forensic Analysis Laboratory, the purity of cocaine has risen to 57%, which experts fear may be contributing to the rise in drug-related deaths. In contrast, the purity of heroin has continued to decline, dropping to 16%, while street cannabis purity has remained relatively low.

Despite the reported surge in drug-related deaths and hospitalisations, the number of those charged in court for drug-related offenses has significantly decreased. In 2017, there were 570 drug-related court cases, but this number dropped to just 80 in 2023.

The report also provided data on drug seizures, revealing that authorities confiscated 493kg of cocaine in 2023, making it the most commonly seized drug. Cannabis grass was the second most seized substance, with 154kg confiscated, followed by 10kg of khat.

Speaking during the launch of the document, social policy minister Michael Falzon called for holistic policies to combat drug abuse.