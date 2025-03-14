Illegally parked Y-plate? You can now report it to Transport Malta
Transport Malta (TM) is inviting the public to report illegal Y-plate parking by phone or by Whatsapp message.
On Friday, the authority posted that the public can report Y-plate parking irregularities by calling +356 8007 3399, +356 2555 5090/1/2/3, or by messaging +356 9900 2663 on Whatsapp. When sending images on Whatsapp, the message must contain the vehicle's number plate, pinned location, and a photo.
Y-plate vehicles that are parked in public for over an hour can be reported.
"Data protection is guaranteed. When reporting the identity will be protected," TM said.
MaltaToday was one of the first to report on the problem of illegal y-plate parking.
In 2023, when all Y-plate operators were obliged to keep their vehicles parked off street, this newspaper found dozens of Y-plate cars hidden all over Malta.