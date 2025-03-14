Illegally parked Y-plate? You can now report it to Transport Malta

Y-plate vehicles that are parked in public for over an hour can be reported.

"Data protection is guaranteed. When reporting the identity will be protected," TM said.

MaltaToday was one of the first to report on the problem of illegal y-plate parking.

In 2023, when all Y-plate operators were obliged to keep their vehicles parked off street, this newspaper found dozens of Y-plate cars hidden all over Malta.

Some cases persisted despite TM being aware of them.