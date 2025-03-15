New PN secretary general Charles Bonello denies claims that 'members chose not to vote for him in protest'

Newly appointed Nationalist Party secretary general Charles Bonello stated claims that several executive members chose not to vote for him in protest are not true.

"Things can be depicted in different ways," Bonello stated on Saturday during an interview on RTK103 with Andrew Azzopardi. He was addressing reports that over 30 members of the party executive had not backed his candidacy.

Bonello was elected on Wednesday in an uncontested race, securing 84% of the votes cast, with 56 in favour, 11 against, and three invalid votes. He replaced Michael Piccinino, who will be contesting the next General Election.

Bonello explained that some executive members were abroad, others were unwell, and some Gozitan members were unable to travel on the day of the vote.

He also pointed out that comparing his vote count to that of his predecessor, Michael Piccinino, was an unjust comparison due to variations in the size of the party’s executive.

Bonello acknowledged the PN has lost "discipline" over the years and that financial struggles were only part of the problem. He said he aims to address these issues during his tenure.

On questions whether the party is open to contribution by former MPs and officials, Bonello stated that the PN was willing to listen to anyone, including lawyers and former MPs Jason Azzopardi and Franco Debono. Both are known for their vociferous opinions on social media on ongoing political happenings.

He emphasised that “returning figures must prioritise the party's interests over their own.”

He revealed party leader Bernard Grech had asked him to run for the post, he also addressed concerns about his daughter, Bernice, serving as a party MP. He stated there will no be preferential treatment.

“My focus will solely be on advancing the PN's interests,” he said. “At the end of the day, we are one family.”

On the abortion, the new party secretary general said the PN remains “firmly against it”.