Updated | Hours after getting elected on Labour ticket, St Paul’s Bay councillor turns independent

Updated at 6:50pm with Labour Party deputy leader comment

New St Paul’s Bay councillor Charles Cassar declared he will be serving as independent, just hours after being elected on the Labour ticket in a casual election.

In a letter sent to the council secretary, Cassar said he would be serving in the post as independent councillor, requesting the Electoral Commission be informed of his decision.

He was elected through a casual election following the resignation of councillor Alfred Grima.

However, Labour Party deputy leader Alex Agius Saliba told MaltaToday that it was the party that asked Cassar to resign given that he was handed down a suspended sentence last August on several criminal charges.

"The moment I was informed that Mr Cassar was elected in the casual election, I called him and asked him to resign because he could not represent the party given his criminal conviction. Nobody with such a conviction can represent the party," Agius Saliba said.

The party could not stop Cassar from contesting the casual election since this is a decision the individual takes.

Last August, Cassar admitted to domestic violence charges and sexual harassment of a minor. The court condemned him to a two-year prison sentence suspended for four years.

Alfred Grima had cited a “serious lack of good governance” as the reason behind his resignation.

He said he was “forced to take this step as a consequence of the serious lack of good governance, which seems to be allowed to continue as if nothing happened”.

In his letter, he singled out the mayor’s disparaging and tribalistic attitude. “A lack of transparency, breach of regulations, and misinformation is now the order of the day,” he complained.

Grima referred to a recent decision by the council leaders to prevent a discussion on two special resolutions brought forward by five councillors. He described this is an attempt to silence the councillors and prevent them from exercising their obligations in the interest of the locality.

Clarification: This article has been amended to correctly attribute the Labour Party's comments to its deputy leader Alex Agius Saliba