AFM heist: Soldier was watching a movie instead of monitoring drugs

A soldier tasked with monitoring security cameras at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) barracks failed to perform his duty during a major drug heist, opting instead to watch a two-hour movie on his tablet with earphones, an inquiry into the heist has revealed.

The theft, which resulted in a significant quantity of drugs being stolen from what was supposed to be a high-security location, was only possible due to serious lapses in surveillance. Instead of maintaining constant monitoring, the soldier also spent about 15 minutes chatting with his girlfriend on his phone, cooked and ate in the kitchenette, and failed to conduct any patrols or check the container between 11:25am and 2:50am.

According to statements given by the soldier, he admitted to neglecting his duties, acknowledging that had he been attentive, he would have noticed the theft in progress or at least realised that it had taken place. The bombardier on duty at the time was meant to be resting, though this did not mean he was allowed to sleep for two hours. Had he remained awake, he could have noticed that his colleague was failing to conduct surveillance.

The inquiry found multiple security failures that contributed to the breach. The AFM Brigadier had opted against a fixed police presence, arguing that over 30 security cameras were in place, alongside three soldiers conducting surveillance with night vision capabilities and patrols. However, despite these measures, the security system failed, both in terms of active security (the soldiers and patrols) and passive security (the fence).

Other security shortcomings were also highlighted, including the fact that two large skips partially obstructed the container, limiting visibility. These were only removed after the theft. Additionally, several floodlights that had been reported as faulty remained unrepaired until after the incident. The locks on the container were also deemed inadequate, leading authorities to weld three metal bars onto the doors post-theft to prevent further breaches.

Authorities are now considering additional measures, including real-time monitoring in control rooms, the installation of intrusion alarms along fences, and improvements to the security infrastructure at military storage sites.

Additionally, the issue of where seized drugs should be stored and destroyed has come under scrutiny. The inquiry noted that Malta currently has only one incinerator, which is old and frequently malfunctions, leading to delays in drug disposal. There are now plans to build a new incinerator in Maghtab, while the existing one in Marsa would remain on standby.

The inquiry also recommended the establishment of a dedicated secure compound to store seized drugs and confiscated items, as well as an evaluation of police-held vehicles taking up space in Pembroke and Kandja.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, Brigadier Clinton O’Neill has been reinstated as Chief Commander of the AFM.