‘Disappointed’ minister says AFM heist should not reflect badly on whole army

Home affairs minister Byron Camilleri said he is disappointed by the actions of soldiers who failed to monitor an armed base, resulting in a major drug heist, but said their actions does not reflect those of the rest of the army.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Camilleri said he was disappointed and angry to read an inquiry report into the heist, which revealed that a soldier tasked with monitoring security cameras at the AFM barracks watched a two-hour film on his tablet on the night of the heist.

“We invested a lot in the AFM,” he said, mentioning a collective agreement signed in 2020 that introduced better working conditions for all soldiers.

Camilleri said the actions of those soldiers who failed in their duty should not reflect on the rest of the armed forces. “We can’t put everyone in one basket […] Many soldiers work hard every day, often in silence, helping people in difficulty and saving lives on land, in the air and on sea,” he said.

However, the minister said he was happy that the inquiry absolved him of any wrongdoing.

He said he chose to remain silent until the inquiry is published to avoid prejudicing any investigations.

“I chose, with responsibility, not to comment because I felt it would be better and wiser to take a step back and let the inquiry do its work in peace.”

He said the report is clear that his behaviour was correct. “I believe that I was right to have stayed silent.”

On Tuesday, the Office of the Prime Minister published an inquiry report into the AFM drugs heist, which saw at least 136kg of cannabis resin stolent from the high-security Safi barracks.

The inquiry revealed that one of the soldiers tasked with monitoring the security cameras at the barracks was watching a two-hour film on his tablet with earphones on. Another two soldiers were asleep.

