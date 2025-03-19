Residents, NGO urge authorities to demolish Transport Malta's illegal Ta' Xbiex building

The campaign to demolish Transport Malta’s illegal, half-built Ta’ Xbiex Capitanerie has gained significant momentum, with hundreds responding to Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar’s (FAA) call for action.

Last month, a court ruled that a planning permit for a Capitanerie office, shop, restaurant, and café on the Ta’ Xbiex promenade was null and void on four separate counts.

Despite being subject to an appeal process in court, TM went ahead with construction. This was despite the fact that government had proposed and later forgotten about proposed rules that would prevent construction works from starting pending the outcome of a planning appeal

“In spite of this, there is no evidence of action being taken to remove the illegal construction, which was hastily being built while under appeal, in the hope that once built, a solution would be found for it to be ‘sanctioned / legalised’,” FAA said.

The NGO noted that given that Transport Malta is the applicant behind this development, the public expects the authority to respect the highest court ruling and uphold the law.

FAA and residents are also calling on the Lands Department to act, as the structure stands on public land meant for communal benefit, not private gain.

“The Maltese public has become used to the authorities supporting developers’ illegalities, but authorities becoming the direct perpetrator of illegalities institutionalises abuse at a whole new level.”

A formal letter has been sent to ministers Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi and Chris Bonett, urging them to ensure the site is cleared.

Failure to comply with the Chief Justice’s decision, the letter warns, would signal a dangerous disregard for Malta’s judicial system and reinforce public fears that authorities are enabling, rather than preventing, illegal development.

Additionally, the FAA called on the Local Councils of Gżira and Ta’ Xbiex to exert pressure on national authorities to enforce the ruling.

Members of the public are encouraged to take action by forwarding the protest letter available at http://bit.ly/3FCUjpd to ministers, MPs, and local councils, demanding that the illegal structure be demolished and the public space restored.