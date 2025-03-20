Valletta mayor blasts restaurant's 'disgusting attitude' after leaving tables out during procession
Valletta mayor Olaf McKay has blasted a restaurant owner for ignoring instructions prohibiting them from setting up tables and chairs.
The tables, chairs, and umbrellas hindered Wednesday’s religious procession in the capital city.
McKay singled out Tanadia restaurant, saying that, “There are those who insist on being cowboys…”
The mayor said he asked the police to take action, and according to him, they did so promptly.
“Everyone who knows me knows I like to achieve things through dialogue, but enough is enough, this disgusting attitude has reached all limits.”
Anger towards restaurants eating up public space has been increasing, especially with regards to Valletta.
In the capital city, ambulances and garbage trucks are among the most common vehicles to be affected by the encroachments, as they are left unable to do their job without squeezing through the tables, chairs, and other structures.
Last year, a coalition of activists launched a campaign aimed at reclaiming public spaces across the country from unchecked commercial encroachment.
Frustration with authorities’ inaction prompted residents and activists to collaborate on a policy document outlining demands and proposals.
Key demands included a review and enforcement of current policies, transparency in permit granting processes, and the introduction of a right of action to challenge encroachments.