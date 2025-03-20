Valletta mayor blasts restaurant's 'disgusting attitude' after leaving tables out during procession

Valletta mayor Olaf McKay has blasted a restaurant owner for ignoring instructions prohibiting them from setting up tables and chairs.

The tables, chairs, and umbrellas hindered Wednesday’s religious procession in the capital city.

McKay singled out Tanadia restaurant, saying that, “There are those who insist on being cowboys…”

The mayor said he asked the police to take action, and according to him, they did so promptly.