All church bells to ring from Thursday in lead up to archbishop emeritus' funeral

Government and the church have jointly published the funeral programme for archbishop emeritus Pawlu Cremona, as the ceremonies will start at midday on Thursday when all church bells in Malta will ring.

Cremona died late on Tuesday night at 79 years old.

At 3:45pm the funeral corteo will depart from Mater Dei Hospital and proceed towards the St John's Co-Cathedral in Valletta. At 4:10pm, the corteo is scheduled to arrive in front of the Minor Basilica of Our Lady of Porto Salvo and St Dominic in Valletta, where a tribute will be given by the Dominican Family.

The corteo will then depart at 4:20pm, passing through Triq il-Merkanti, Triq San Duminku, Pjazza San Ġorġ, and Triq ir-Repubblika.

At 4:30pm, the corteo is expected to arrive at the intersection of Triq San Ġwann and Triq ir-Repubblika in Valletta. Subsequently, at 4:35pm, the corteo, led by the Metropolitan Chapter, will proceed to St John's Co-Cathedral. The arrival at the Oratory of St John's Co-Cathedral is scheduled for 4:45pm.

Għasar tal-Mejtin (Vespers for the Dead) will be led by archbishop Charles Scicluna at 5:00pm. From 5:30pm to 8:30pm, archbishop emeritus Pawlu Cremona will lie in state for public veneration in the Oratory of St John's Co-Cathedral, where a book of condolences will also be available.

At sunset, church bells across Malta will again ring in mourning. The Dominican Family will recite the Rosary at 7:30pm in the Oratory of St John's Co-Cathedral, and the Co-Cathedral will close at 8:30pm.

On Friday, morning prayers will take place at 8:00am in the Oratory of St John's Co-Cathedral, followed by a Holy Mass at 8:30am in the Chapel of the Blessed Sacrament within the Co-Cathedral.

Cremona’s body will again lie in state for public veneration in the Oratory from 9:00am to 8:30pm, with the book of condolences remaining available. Church bells will ring at midday and at dusk.

Saturday will see the solemn entry of dignitaries to the funeral. Archbishop Scicluna, is expected to arrive at 8:45am, followed by the Prime Minister and his wife, and the President and her husband.

The funeral mass will begin at 9:30am in St John's Co-Cathedral, presided over by archbishop Scicluna. Following the mass, the funeral corteo will proceed from St John's Co-Cathedral along Triq ir-Repubblika to the entrance of Valletta.

From there, Cremona’s body will be taken to the Church of Our Lady of the Grotto and St Dominic in Rabat for burial in a private ceremony. At 12:00pm, church bells across Malta will ring in mourning at the time of the burial.

It has also been announced that flags on public and ecclesiastical buildings will be flown at half-mast throughout the day on Saturday.