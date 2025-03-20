Activated carbon filter grant launched to promote tap water consumption

The Environment Ministry and Water Services Corporation has launched an initiative aimed at promoting tap water consumption through a grant for activated carbon filters.

The 60% grant scheme for activated carbon filters, capped at €100 will commence on 26 March, and will be administered by the Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS).

According to REWS CEO Marjohn Abela, this measure “empowers families to enhance tap water’s taste by removing residual chlorine while retaining all the benefits of a modern, meticulously monitored supply.”

The initiative, launched under the theme Iftaħ u Ixrob (Open and Drink), represents a pivotal moment in Malta's water management history, introducing unprecedented improvements in water distribution.

The tap water initiative replaces the water guard scheme with the grant increasing from 40% to 60%. Meanwhile, the existing Reverse Osmosis schemes remain unchanged

During the launch, the Water Services Corporation (WSC) announced that, through the investments carried out in recent years, Malta and Gozo are now reaching a uniform taste of water across the islands.

Whereas in the past, taste varied from one locality to another, today water harmonisation is being achieved everywhere. This has been made possible through an investment in the potable water network.

“We have delivered on our promise to provide the best tap water this country has ever had. Now, we want to see Maltese families fully embrace this resource by installing activated carbon filters that further improve taste. Government will be helping people to acquire these filters,” Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said during the launch.