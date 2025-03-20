[WATCH] Elderly couple to take legal action after construction workers try to demolish part of their block

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has halted construction works on the Sliema Hotel after the developers tried to demolish part of another building.

The developers however, maintain the part of the building meant to be demolished was illegally built.

Josette Vella, who lives in the damaged apartment, told MaltaToday that trouble with the construction project started from the first day.

The project in question is aimed at adding a 14th floor to the Sliema Hotel, and its applicant is developer and Malta Development Association President, Michael Stivala.

Josette told this newspaper that since mid-February when construction began, she called the BCA numerous times, but on Thursday, she saw that workers were attempting to demolish part of her building.

Footage shared on Arnold Cassola’s Facebook page racked up hundreds of reactions.

Following the incident, she filed a police report and has vowed “to go all the way” and take all necessary legal action at her disposal. “I hope you never have to go through something like this,” she said.

Michael Stivala claims family was in the wrong

On the other hand, developer Michael Stivala said that Josette and her husband “are reaching out to the media to try to conceal their illegal actions.” Neither Josette nor her family reached out to this newspaper.

Stivala said that ST Group, which is behind the project, met with the property owners a number of times, “after they built part of their building illegally, encroaching on our property.”

Stivala said that both the family’s architect and contractor “admitted they were at fault.”

On the site’s safety, Stivala insisted that the company takes safety seriously.

“As a member of the MDA, Mr Stivala fully understand the importance of setting an example in terms of safety and best practices. We continuously work to ensure that our projects uphold these standards, and I am always open to feedback that helps us improve,” the MDA head stated.