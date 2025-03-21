'Look at what they've done to me' - Dominican friar recalls pressure for Paul Cremona to resign

Former archbishop Paul Cremona resigned after direct and indirect pressure which drove him to tears, friar Charles Tabone said.

Tabone, who is a Dominican friar like Cremona, was speaking during a special broadcast on TVM on the first day of ceremonies to celebrate the life of Pawlu Cremona.

The former archbishop died late on Tuesday. He served as archbishop for seven years and was at the helm of the church during a time when it lost much of its influence.

Cremona was reported to be suffering from depression. In the months before his resignation University lecturer and media academic Fr Joe Borg complained of a leadership vacuum inside the church.

For weeks, opinion writers have taken to different newspapers to express their criticism of the Church’s leadership. Among the critics was sociologist FR Joe Inguanez, who had told MaltaToday that after the divorce referendum, the Maltese church was at a standstill.