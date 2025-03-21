'Politicians are the same'- Young business owner slams local council for working against local shops

Now, he says that the local council published another post which reminded St Paul’s Bay residents of the free service they are entitled to. The post has since been deleted.

He claimed that the deal with the St Ġwann business was renewed under the new PN local council.

“All politicians are the same, there’s no one side or another,” he said, slamming the local council for “working to break local businesses.”

Kieran noted that this attitude is not limited to the deal, referencing a lack of planning in roadworks around his town.

“And then everyone asks why they’re not finding Maltese (workers) and why they’re all leaving Malta. This is happening because of people like you, who wash their hands when they see injustices.”

“You should be ashamed if you say you’re from St Paul’s Bay, he said addressing the present and previous local council.

Kieran also announced that Centric will be giving the same free services as The Notebook Centre.

“Don’t be afraid to speak against people like these, or else nothing will change,” he told other small business owners struggling to keep up.

Mayor says second post was published without approval

Speaking to MaltaToday, St Paul’s Bay mayor Ċensu Galea said that this week’s post was published without his knowledge.

Galea explained that there was no new agreement with The Notebook Centre, and that last year’s agreement will expire by the end of April.

He told this newspaper that the agreement was being discussed earlier this week, and following this, someone from the local council decided to publish the post.

When asked whether the agreement will be renewed with another service provider, Galea stated that there are currently no plans to do so. However, he noted that if there were plans, the contract would be awarded to a business after a public call.