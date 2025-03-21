Developer ordered to fix hole caused by construction works at Sliema apartment

ST Group has been ordered to fix the damage caused by the company’s workers to a Sliema apartment, the construction and workplace safety regulators have said.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Occupational Health & Safety Authority (OHSA) issued a joint statement on Friday in which they said a ‘Stop Works’ notice will remain in force until the damage is fixed.

On Monday, MaltaToday reported how the BCA halted construction works on the Sliema Hotel after the developers tried to demolish part of another building. The developers maintain the part of the building meant to be demolished was illegally built.

Josette Vella, who lives in the damaged apartment, told MaltaToday that trouble with the construction project started from the first day.

The project in question is aimed at adding a 14th floor to the Sliema Hotel, and its applicant is developer and Malta Development Association President, Michael Stivala.

The authorities said an onsite inspection was carried out by them, with the developer ordered to fix the damage during the meeting.

Both authorities have requested additional documentation from the developer regarding the remaining works, which cannot proceed until the BCA and OHSA approve the required documentation. The BCA has also issued an enforcement notice with penalties against the developer. The amount Stivala’s ST Group was fined was not disclosed.

Meanwhile, both authorities will keep the affected third parties informed of the latest developments and will provide assistance where necessary.

The BCA and the OHSA reiterated their appeal that anyone facing similar issues should report on 138.