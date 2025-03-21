‘Terrible waste and senseless fishery’: Fisherman spotted selling catsharks at Xlendi slipway

A fisherman was spotted selling a number of catsharks at the Xlendi slipway, in a scene that has angered many people.

In a photo uploaded to his Facebook page, marine biologist Alan Deidun explained how he was sent a photo of a fisherman selling the sharks he had caught earlier.

“What a terrible waste and what a senseless fishery!” the marine biologist said in his Facebook post.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Deidun explained how vital sharks are to the marine eco-system, and such incidents are shocking to see.

“You have people carrying out conservation efforts, all for that work to be gone in one fell swoop like you see in the photo,” he said.

Sharks play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of marine ecosystems, acting as top predators that regulate fish populations and support ocean health.

Among them, catsharks like the ones seen in the photo uploaded by Deidun, a diverse group of small, bottom-dwelling species, are particularly important in maintaining the stability of marine environments.

By feeding on smaller prey, they help control populations of invertebrates and fish, preventing overgrazing of vital habitats like coral reefs and seagrass beds. Their presence also contributes to nutrient cycling, ensuring the continued productivity of marine ecosystems.

While not endangered, Deidun explained catsharks, like many shark species, have slow reproduction cycles, often laying only a small number of egg cases or giving birth to a limited number of live young.

This low reproductive rate makes them particularly vulnerable to overfishing, habitat destruction, and climate change, as their populations struggle to recover from declines.

Unlike fast-breeding fish species, catsharks cannot quickly replenish their numbers, meaning even moderate fishing pressure or environmental changes can push them towards endangerment.

Deidun explained the sharks were probably caught using nets or long-line fishing, and said sharks are normally caught as bycatch.

“The silver-lining here is that at least the fisherman tried to sell the sharks he caught. I estimate that 90% of the shark bycatch, is thrown back into the sea,” he explained.

He was also particularly angered at how these incidents reduce to nothing the efforts of NGOs working to increase shark populations like Sharklab Malta.

​Sharklab-Malta is a non-profit, volunteer-based organisation dedicated to the research, conservation, and education of elasmobranchs—sharks, rays, skates, and chimaeras—in Maltese waters. Founded in 2008 by Greg Nowell, the organisation has grown significantly, releasing over 360 baby sharks into the wild.

Their mission encompasses raising public awareness about these species, conducting scientific research, and engaging in educational outreach. Notably, Sharklab-Malta was the first NGO globally to cultivate sharks from eggs retrieved from deceased females, giving these eggs a chance of survival.

In collaboration with the Malta National Aquarium, they have organised multiple shark releases, providing species like the nursehound and lesser spotted catsharks a second chance at life in the sea. Their efforts also extend to educational programmes in local schools, aiming to change public perceptions and attitudes towards sharks.