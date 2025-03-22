Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona laid to rest

The funeral of Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona is currently taking place at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta, with a large congregation gathered to pay their final respects.

The solemn event has drawn clergy, dignitaries, and members of the public, all united in mourning the former Archbishop of Malta.

Mgr Cremona passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79. Born in Valletta on January 25, 1946, he dedicated his life to the Church and served as Archbishop of Malta from January 2007 until his resignation in October 2014. Citing health reasons, he stepped down at the age of 68 and was succeeded by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

Saturday’s funeral Mass was presided over by Archbishop Scicluna, marking the culmination of a series of commemorative events held between Thursday and Saturday, jointly organised by the Church and the government.

The mass opened with Gregorian chants. The first reading, taken from the Book of Job, was delivered by Sister Maryann Cardona of the Dominican Order. This was followed by a passage from the Letters of St Paul, read by Michael Zammit, a close friend of Cremona. The gospel, a reading from St Matthew, was proclaimed by Jesmond Schembri, representing Malta’s Greek-Catholic parish.

In his homily, Scicluna described Mgr Cremona as a loving man with a humble heart. "It was easy to love him because he was love," he told the congregation.

He said the Church will never forget Mgr Cremona's words: "I loved you and you loved me." [Ħabbejtkom u ħabbejtuni]

Archbishop Scicluna also pointed out that his funeral is taking place on the anniversary of his ordainment as priest on 22 March, 1969. He thanked Mgr Cremona for his warm and welcoming spirit, saying he "remains alive in all of us".

Cremona will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at St Dominic’s Church in Rabat.

Among those in attendance at the funeral were President Miriam Spiteri Debono and her husband Anthony Spiteri Debono, Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, and Cardinal Mario Grech, who traveled from Rome for the occasion. Former president Marie Louise Coleiro Preca is also present.