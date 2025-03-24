PN accuses Prime Minister of undermining democracy with talk of human rights reform

The Nationalist Party wants the Prime Minister to “clearly and immediately” explain what he meant when speaking of reforming the European Convention of Human Rights.

The PN accused Robert Abela of threatening the pillars of democracy, adding the party will ensure none of the fundamental rights gained over the years are lost.

“Given that for Robert Abela the word ‘reform’ often means dismantling what currently exists, the PN is calling on the Prime Minister to clearly and immediately explain what he means by this statement,” the PN said.

It was reacting to comments the Prime Minister made last week in a meeting on migration with other EU leaders. He was quoted in a Department of Information press release as having told the meeting that Malta will use its presidency of the Council of Europe to put on the agenda convention reform.

Malta takes over the presidency of the Council of Europe, a pan-European body unrelated to the EU, in May. Reforming the human rights convention was not on the list of issues Malta would focus on when Foreign Minister Ian Borg last month unveiled the country’s priorities.

MaltaToday yesterday reported that Abela's comments came like a bolt out of the blue for many in government.

The PN’s call for clarification joins other similar appeals made by Momentum and ADPD.

“After seizing control of the institutions, taking over public broadcasting, pushing forward legislation that limits a citizen’s right to request a magisterial inquiry, and attempting to silence the Opposition in parliament, Robert Abela is now telling us that he wants to reform the human rights convention,” the PN said, adding “no one should meddle with the human rights and fundamental freedoms that we enjoy”.