'Loopholes' and 'rigid interpretation' justify human rights convention reform, Abela says

Prime Minister Robert Abela stated that “loopholes” and a restrictive interpretation of the European Convention of Human Rights merit its reform.

Abela was speaking during a ministerial statement following the European Council meeting he attended last week. There, Abela caught many by surprise when he announced that there was an agreement to discuss the possibility of reforming European conventions to reflect modern-day realities.

On Sunday, MaltaToday reported that Abela’s commitment to EU leaders surprised his own government, with one source confirming that no one in government knew the Prime Minister would propose such a reform.

On Monday, Abela said that among other issues, the meeting between EU leaders focused on finding solutions to migration.

Here he referenced Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s current legal battle to prove that national law, not EU law determines which countries are safe for relocated asylum seekers.

Abela said that he fully agrees with Meloni, and announced that Malta has joined the Italians’ case along with other countries.

He further stated that on immigration, the EU’s greatest failure is its inability to effectively return migrants

The Prime Minister clarified that government’s will continue working with EU partners to protect those in genuine need of asylum while ensuring that those without valid claims are returned or denied entry.

Meanwhile, PN leader Bernard Grech argued that while the Prime Minister speaks about peace, he remains a divisive figure. Grech described Abela as insecure, stating that just because the opposition wishes him to clarify his statements, does not mean it is an attack.

He accused Abela of inconsistency, particularly on EU defence spending, stating that while the Prime Minister publicly criticises EU military funding, he aligns with other EU leaders in Brussels on arms investment.

He called on Abela to acknowledge that strengthening European defense ultimately supports Ukraine and ensures security across the continent.