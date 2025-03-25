Repubblika blasts Abela's 'unity with far-right', call to change human rights convention

Repubblika has blasted Robert Abela for “uniting with the far-right” after he called for amendments to the European Convention of Human Rights.

On Monday, the Prime Minister addressed parliament where he made the case for reforming the European Convention of Human Rights, insisting that “loopholes” and a “restrictive interpretation” of the convention merit such a reform.

One day before Abela’s statement, MaltaToday reported that when Abela told EU leaders that Malta would put the reform on the agenda of its Council of Europe presidency, he caught his own government off-guard.

A government source who spoke to this newspaper said that this, “comes as a surprise but is also unthinkable because it implies fiddling with the human rights and fundamental freedoms as enshrined for the past 75 years.”

On Monday, NGO Repubblika rejected the idea that the convention is expired, adding that Abela “argues that existing rights should now be removed so that the government can carry out actions that are currently considered illegal.”

The NGO reminded Abela that human rights are fundamental, inalienable, and universal.

“The Prime Minister demonstrated gross ignorance of historical facts when he claimed that, when the Human Rights Conventions were written in the 1940s, their authors could not foresee the migration conditions that would arise eighty years later.”

The NGO stressed that the authors of the conventions wrote them just years after the Holocaust and that they witnessed firsthand the consequences of governments denying refugees the right to escape persecution and hardship from their home countries.

Repubblika noted that the conventions establish international laws to protect rights, and Abela’s wish to amend them is motivated by a wish to “do what is currently forbidden: commit atrocities against victims he chooses.”

“If Robert Abela can change the law to strip Africans of their rights, nothing stops him from changing the laws tomorrow to strip anyone else of their rights,” they warned.

The NGO also took note of Abela’s agreement with far-right governments. On Monday, Abela voiced his agreement with Italian leader Giorgia Meloni, whose government is fighting a legal battle to relocate migrants to Albania.

“We reject this extremism from Robert Abela and appeal to all those who cherish democracy and to every person of moderate and progressive thought to renew the consensus in our country that fundamental human rights should never be trampled upon by anyone,” Repubblika concluded.