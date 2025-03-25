More than 80% of Maltese want EU to play greater role in defence

More than 80% of Eurobarometer survey respondents want the EU to play a more significant role in defence.

The figure is much higher than the two-thirds of Europeans who want the EU to take on a greater defence role.

The survey confirmed that 66% of EU citizens support a more significant role for the EU in global crises and security risks. The demand is strongest among younger respondents across the bloc. In Malta, 82% of respondents believe the EU should play a more significant role in this regard.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola stated that this is “a clear call for action” warning that if Europe does not step up today, “it risks being stepped over tomorrow.”

The survey also highlights record-breaking support for EU membership, with 74% of citizens believing their country benefits from being part of the Union. This is the highest level of support recorded since the question was first asked in 1983. The primary reason cited is the EU’s contribution to maintaining peace and strengthening security (35%).

Malta ranked highest in this category, with 92% of its population considering EU membership beneficial—a two-percentage point increase from last year. The main perceived benefit in Malta is economic growth (50%), followed by peace and security (17%). Furthermore, an overwhelming 98% of Maltese respondents believe EU member states should act in greater unity to tackle global challenges, the highest percentage in the bloc.

As the geopolitcial landscape continues to shift, Europeans expect the EU to reinforce security and defence (36%) while boosting economic competitiveness (32%).

Malta, however, placed a greater emphasis on EU values such as democracy and human rights (29%), alongside education and research (29%). Other priorities for Maltese citizens include climate action (28%), food security (27%), and technology and AI development (24%).

Meanwhile, 46% of Maltese respondents cite inflation and the cost of living as their main priority for the European Parliament to address. As 35% call for stronger public health support, 29% focus on migration and asylum policies. Defence and security, while a top EU-wide concern, ranks lower in Malta at 14%.

A growing number of Europeans also fear a decline in their standard of living over the next five years. Across the EU, 33% anticipate a drop, with particularly sharp increases in France (53%) and Germany (47%).

In Malta, however, 33% expect their living standards to improve, while 22% anticipate a decline, as both figures increasing by six percentage points since last year.

The survey also shows that 55% of respondents in Malta have a positive image of the EU. In Malta, support for a stronger European Parliament is even higher, with 70% of respondents advocating for an expanded role.