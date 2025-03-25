PN on payments to blacklisted consultant: 'Police commissioner hijacked by Abela'

The Nationalist Party has accused Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà of being hijacked by Prime Minister Robert Abela following a joint investigation which revealed potentially suspicious payments linking blacklisted consultant Shiv Nair to Malta’s public transport contract and the Kappara junction project.

“Where is Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà? Angelo Gafà must immediately inform the Maltese and Gozitan public about the status of this investigation and what action will be taken against key figures within the Labour Party,” spokesperson for public administration Claudette Buttigieg and Transport spokesperson Mark Anthony Sammut said in a statement.

In a joint investigation by MaltaToday, Times of Malta and Amphora Media, it was revealed that Shiv Nair, who was blacklisted by the World Bank for fraud and corruption in 2000, was flagged during a financial investigation of former Transport Malta CEO James Piscopo.

Several consultancy payments received by Piscopo were flagged as suspicious by investigators. The payments coincided with the period that Piscopo oversaw the granting of the public bus service concession to a Spanish operator and the construction of the Kappara junction by a Spanish company.

The PN said every contract awarded by the Labour administration seems to be “tainted in corruption”.

“Now even the Kappara junction project and the public transport concession. It is unacceptable that scandal after scandal arises, yet no one is held accountable,” the PN said.

It said investigations further confirm Robert Abela’s urgency in shutting down all forms of scrutiny directed at him. “His latest move appears to be a push to remove the right to magisterial inquiries, as well as his refusal to publish a declaration of assets for himself and his ministers.”

The PN concluded by saying Abela wants to seize total control “because he is surrounded by the collapse of a system built on corrupt foundations.”