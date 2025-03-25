Abela accused of being 'interested in pleasing his fascist colleagues' and disregarding human rights

The Aditus Foundation has voiced grave concern over the Prime Minister’s statements regarding human rights, saying that he is “more interested in pleasing his fascist colleagues” in the EU.

In a statement, the foundation, which advocates for human rights said that it is very worried and embarrassed that Malta, which will soon chair the Council of Europe, is actively opting for populism, exclusion and obliviousness.

The foundation was reacting to Prime Minister Robert Abela’s statements on Monday when he made the case for reforming the European Convention of Human Rights, insisting that “loopholes” and a “restrictive interpretation” of the convention merit such a reform.

The foundation took issue with Abela’s “simplistic and selfish” perspective regarding migration, referencing Abela’s support of far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose government is fighting a legal battle to relocate migrants to Albania.

“The Prime Minister needs to revise his law notes,” the NGO jabbed, reminding him that, “all persons are born equal in dignity and in rights,” and that nothing is required from a person to merit human rights.

The foundation pointed to recent European Court of Human Rights rulings that show how the Maltese judicial system has repeatedly failed basic tests of human rights protection.

“He will read how Malta’s treatment of extremely vulnerable people, at times children, is inhuman and degrading. He will also be reminded that some people need protection from their own governments not because our idea is ‘safety’ is wrong, but because they are the victims of cruel or collapsed governments through no fault of their own.”

The Aditus Foundation said it hoped Malta’s leadership of the Council of Europe would serve as a light in dark times, encouraging the state to address crumbling democracies by supporting stronger voices for civil society.

“We remain hopeful that the Prime Minister’s words remain utterances devoid of value and consequence.”

The NGO called on Malta to use its upcoming position as leader of the Council of Europe to strengthen the respect of the European Convention of Human Rights, “instead of killing it to suit populistic and very dangerous agenda.”