Man caught with €30,000 worth of cocaine during carnival weekend granted bail

A 30-year-old man was granted bail after being charged with aggravated possession of cocaine and ketamine with the intent to sell the drugs.

Godwin Attard, from Xagħra, Gozo, was arrested last month after police officers discovered 300g of cocaine in his possession, with an estimated street value of €30,000.

The court heard that Attard was stopped by the police while behaving suspiciously as he walked along Triq ix-Xatt in Għajnsielem.

Upon being searched, officers found the cocaine wrapped in brown tape inside a pouch fastened around his waist. He was taken to the police station and subsequently charged in court on 28 February where he pled not guilty.

Upon searching the man’s home, the police found nothing of interest. However, in Attard’s car four containers containing traces of cocaine, a set of electronic scales and empty sachets were discovered. In the glove compartment box, the police found a large amount of cocaine wrapped in cling film.

Inspector Josef Gauci also informed the court of a separate incident back in June of 2023, when Attard was admitted to Gozo General Hospital after overdosing on cocaine and was in critical condition.

When Attard was charged last month, he also faced allegations relating to the 2023 incident, as police accused him of possessing cocaine and ketamine in circumstances indicating it was intended for trafficking rather than personal use.

The defence’s bail request was initially refused due to the police inspector stating that he has no fixed address or employment.

However, he later testified before the Criminal Court that he resides with his mother and has both a full-time and part-time job.

Therefore, the court granted him bail under strict conditions, against a €2,000 deposit and a €5,000 personal guarantee. He was also ordered to sign the bail book daily, adhere to a curfew, and undergo random weekly drug tests.

The case was presided over by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera. The prosecution was led by AG lawyer Julian Scicluna.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono and Mario Scerri represented Attard.