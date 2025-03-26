Winter time no more: Clocks move forward an hour on Sunday

Clocks will be turned forward one hour on Sunday to mark the end of local winter time.

The Department of Information is notifying the public that this year’s winter time in Malta will end at 2am on Sunday 30 March.

Clocks are advanced by one hour in spring to save on daylight in the warmer months in such a way that darkness falls at a later time.

The daylight-saving time typically runs between the last Sunday of March and the last Sunday of October.