Repubblika requests magisterial inquiry into alleged suspicious payments to James Piscopo

Repubblika President Vicki Ann Cremona has requested, in a sworn application, a magisterial inquiry into allegations of wrongdoing by former Transport Malta head and Labour Party CEO James Piscopo.

“These details, which have long been known to the police and are now public knowledge, must be investigated, and if necessary, all legal action must be taken,” Cremona said on Wednesday.

In a joint investigation by MaltaToday, Times of Malta and Amphora Media, it was revealed that Shiv Nair, who was blacklisted by the World Bank for fraud and corruption in 2000, was flagged during a financial investigation of former Transport Malta CEO James Piscopo.

Several consultancy payments received by Piscopo were flagged as suspicious by investigators. The payments coincided with the period that Piscopo oversaw the granting of the public bus service concession to a Spanish operator and the construction of the Kappara junction by a Spanish company.

Piscopo has denied the allegations.

“It is the right of citizens to demand that institutions investigate corruption. It is our duty to ensure that journalistic reporting, which exposes journalists to risk, does not simply gather dust but instead prompts the state to fulfil its role and ensure that justice is served,” the NGO President said.

Repubblika also recalled how in 2020 the Times of Malta had cited various sources who claimed that the then-prime minister Joseph Muscat’s Chief of Staff, Keith Schembri, had told Yorgen Fenech that James Piscopo had more than €600,000 hidden in an offshore bank account, allegedly stemming from bribery or other illegal activities.

The sources stated that Schembri had handed Fenech a handwritten note detailing financial transactions in the account between 2015 and 2016. The note was allegedly written by Piscopo himself, and Schembri encouraged Fenech to pass it on to his media contacts.

The application for a magisterial inquiry was signed on behalf of Repubblika by lawyer Jason Azzopardi.