Nationalist Party should apologise for pushing lies on Identità: PL

The Labour Party said on Wednesday a court testimony during proceedings related to the Identità scandal “nullifies the Nationalist Party’s lies.”

“The irony is that the same Nationalist MPs who have spent the past months repeating what now results to be unfounded allegations, which included Bernard Grech and Home Affairs spokesman Darren Carabott, have now gone silent. Even though they had known, for a long time, their allegations were unfounded,” a party statement read.

On Tuesday, a court heard how only seven fake ID cards were discovered in investigations related to the case. The prosecution, led by lawyer Manuel Grech, stated that although the initial allegation suggested thousands of forged identity cards, police investigations only uncovered seven fake ID cards.

He was testifying during the compilation of evidence against former identita’ employee Maria Rita Spiteri and car dealer Bernard Attard, who are currently facing charges of money laundering, human trafficking, identity theft and fraud and forgery.

The Labour Party said Opposition spokesperson Darren Carabott was more interested in media exposure rather than seeking the truth. “If Darren Carabott was and is so incompetent in his role as an opposition spokesperson, just imagine him as a cabinet minister.”

It said Carabott should apologise to the hundreds of workers at Identità.

“When you have a political party which, instead of thanking the workers and authorities who have done their job, bases its policies on campaigns of deceit and lies, in this case the lie that there were 18,000 false identity cards, shows it has nothing to offer to the country,” the statement concluded.