Submission deadline for offshore wind energy project extended till July

Interconnect Malta has extended the deadline for parties looking to make their submission for the development of Malta’s first offshore renewable energy project.

“The public call issued regarding a renewable energy project off the coast of Malta has generated substantial interest. As a result, Interconnect Malta, as the administrator for this process, is extending the deadline for submissions. Following a clarification meeting and numerous clarification requests, ICM has decided to extend the deadline to allow interested parties more time to make their submissions,” Interconnect Malta (ICM) said.

The pre-qualification questionnaire (PQQ) process, including submission, evaluation, verification checks, and shortlisting, is expected to conclude by the end of this year, with the wind farm projected to have an installed capacity of around 300MW, nearly one-third of Malta's current electricity consumption.

The new submission deadline is now set for 21 July 2025.

In 2023, six potential areas outside Malta’s 12-mile territorial waters were identified for floating renewable energy projects in a national policy released for public consultation today.

The project administrator said responses came from a broad spectrum of industry players, all actively engaging in discussions on the project’s scope and requirements, “demonstrating their commitment to fully understanding and preparing for this opportunity.”

“Several economic operators formally requested additional time to structure their participation, whether as independent entities, partnerships, or broader collaborations. As a result, given the scale and strategic importance of the project, we have decided to extend the submission deadline to ensure that interested parties have adequate time to prepare strong and competitive submissions,” ICM manager Spiteri said.

Meanwhile, Interconnect Malta is actively engaging with relevant authorities and entities involved in the project, including those having a contractual role in its development. “This is particularly significant as the next phase will introduce the Heads of Terms for key contracts and define the requirements for the concessionaire. These elements will not only help shortlisted candidates define their technical and financial proposals but will also set the foundation for the structured dialogue phase, a critical step in the process.”

The Ministry Energy, as the contracting authority and through ICM as the administrator of this process, said it remains committed to delivering the best result for this landmark project as Malta moves forward in its offshore renewable energy ambitions.

Established in 2021, Interconnect Malta Ltd is a government-owned company under the responsibility of the Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Public Cleanliness (MEEC). It is entrusted with the development of major energy infrastructure projects