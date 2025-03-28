NGOs to hold Valletta protest against government’s inquiry reform on Wednesday

Several organisations will hold a protest in Valletta on Wednesday against government’s magisterial inquiry reform.

Repubblika, Occupy Justice, Aditus Foundation, The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, PEN Malta, Fondazione Falcone and Vuċi Kollettiva have called on people to join them in the protest titled ‘Resist Bill 125: Fight for our Democracy’.

The protest will be held at 6pm in front of the parliament building in Valletta.

“In a democracy, citizens have a role in seeking justice, and it is an act of tyranny that the government is seeking to suppress this role,” the organisations said in a statement on Friday.

Bill 125 is being rushed through parliament with the Second Reading having passing through parliament last week, just over a month since Prime Minister Robert Abela instructed Justice Minister Jonathan Attard to draw up the reform.

A final vote on the Bill could be expected on Wednesday if committee stage is cleared on Tuesday.

One of the most debated changes affects a person’s right to request a magisterial inquiry.

The government wants to make this process harder.

Instead of directly asking for an inquiry, people will first have to file a police report. Only after six months can they ask the Criminal Court to decide if an inquiry should start.

The new rules will also require stronger proof before an inquiry can begin. Instead of using "reasonable suspicion" (as is done now), the court will decide based on the "balance of probability" – meaning the case must seem more likely than not to be valid.

“The drafting of Bill 125 is against democracy, against the rule of law, and against the Constitution,” they said.

The organisations said that the rule of law wants that all criminal acts are investigated by the state equally, without preferences.

“While we appreciate the work of the institutions, we also know that when it comes to crimes whose investigation has political consequences, our institutions are often hijacked and ineffective,” the organisations said.