[WATCH] Byron Camilleri says he fulfilled his obligation by offering to resign over AFM drug heist

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri stated he fulfilled his obligation by offering to resign following the AFM drug heist.

Camilleri was speaking to MaltaToday in his first interview with a newsroom following the theft of cannabis from AFM barracks in Ħal-Safi.

He fielded questions on Malta’s defence capabilities, the country’s role in the EU mission to help Ukraine fight off Russia, former prison head Alex Dalli, and recent revelations surrounding the issuing of fake ID cards.

Camilleri was confronted with former prime minister Alfred Sant’s take on the fact that his resignation was not accepted. Following the AFM drug heist, Sant argued that in recent years, failures in governance have been increasingly tolerated.

"The impact of such an approach is not evident in the short term, but it continues to grow, leading in the end to a significant relaxation of the seriousness, discipline, and accountability that the public sector needs," he warned.

Clarifying that he respects Sant and his opinion, the minister noted that after his offer to resign, he acted on the advice of cabinet.

Camilleri explained that he offered to resign because “that’s what honour asks of you,” insisting that his offer was a form of shoulder responsibility, despite the fact that he was not directly tied to the failures which led to the theft.

