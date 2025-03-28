[WATCH] Abela says children from Gaza will be brought to Malta for medical assistance

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced more children from war-torn Gaza will be brought to Malta to receive medical assistance.

Speaking during in a ONE Radio interview on Friday, the Prime Minister said Malta will not be participating in any lethal assistance to Ukraine or Palestine. He said the country will instead provide energy generators in Gaza, and children from the region will be brought to Malta for medical care.

Giving his views on why he felt conflicts have escalated globally, Abela stated this is down to the narrative of increased defence spending and arming countries.

"Our government does not believe in the strategy of stopping the wars by buying or borrowing money for lethal weapons. We are loyal to the neutrality which was born in us through Dom Mintoff," Abela said.

He went on to say that Malta's priorities have always remained the same and will not shift towards purchasing weapons at the expense of funding for the social sector, as other countries, such as the UK, are doing.

Abela also criticised the PN’s “lies,” including claims that Malta is training its soldiers to fight in foreign wars. He said this is comparable to another falsehood pushed by the PN—that thousands of falsified identity cards exist.

He denied that Maltese soldiers would ever leave the island to fight in foreign wars and expressed pride in the country’s principle of neutrality, emphasising Malta’s commitment to peace and diplomacy in resolving conflicts.

"I have said it a thousand times, and the PN will continue twisting what I have said. We will show our position in the coming weeks and months, as we will not be borrowing money to buy lethal weapons,” he insisted.

Shifting his focus to Sunday’s Freedom Day celebrations, Abela said that within that context, Malta’s neutrality was even more important. “Today, our country has the privilege of neutrality, meaning it can offer peace and diplomacy discussions. Neutrality is the basis of our economic prosperity, and we must continue to strengthen it.”

The PM insisted conflicts can only be solved through peace and diplomacy.

"We need de-escalation of conflicts, otherwise the world will be lost in conflict and ugly phenomenon such as irregular immigration shooting up," Abela said.

On the subject, he concluded by urging people to attend Freedom Day celebrations in Birgu on Sunday to “celebrate neutrality.”

Looking back at the past three years, as Labour celebrates the third year since it was re-elected into government, Abela said government has managed to implement numerous reforms including in sectors like IVF, healthcare, hospitality, temping agencies and the construction sector.

On debt and deficit, he said they are on the decline, allowing government to present a stronger Budget.

Abela also said work is underway to expand and upgrade the MFCC in Ta’ Qali into a larger, better-equipped convention facility. He added that the government is also developing a high-scale venue capable of hosting the large-scale events like the Sigma convention.