Give up your licence and get €25,000 grant: Government announces list of anti-traffic measures

In a press conference on Saturday, Bonett unveiled a number of initiatives that will be rolled out in the next 18 months. He explained that every quarter, government will announce which initiatives will be implemented during that time.

Within the next three months, government will introduce a voluntary licence surrendering scheme. Those who choose to enrol in the scheme must renounce all licences and cars for five years, and they can obtain no other licence.

Bonett explained that scheme beneficiaries will be given a cash grant of €5,000 every year for five years and can only opt out of the scheme after one year. If one chooses to opt out, they must pay the sum of money they are yet to be given by government. For instance, if one chooses to opt out after two years, they must pay €15,000 that they would’ve received had they not opted out.

In the next three months, Bonett also said that public road marking and road cleansing services will no longer be carried out during peak hours, as more public services were earmarked for a change in time in the future.

The transport minister said that the next quarter will see a vintage vehicle reform aimed at ensuring that only vehicles which are kept in proper vintage condition are maintained.

In the next few months, Paola will have a new park-and-ride service, and new routes will be introduced to industrial estates in San Ġwann, Ħal Farruġ, Bulebel, Corradino, and the Marsa Industrial Estate.

Other new routes include one which links Birżebbuġia to the Marsa Park-And-Ride, one that takes commuters from the Marsa Park-And-Ride to the Naxxar Higher Secondary School, and another that links the airport with Luqa, St Vincent De Paule, and Mater Dei Hospital.

Bonett said that existing routes will be upgraded by increasing trips, one of which is the X300 that links Ċirkewwa to Valletta through the University of Malta.

Apart from the measures that will be introduced in Q2 2025, the transport minister also highlighted a number of other measures

Vehicle Incentives

Be the change 17+: The measure allows 17-year-olds to obtain a licence for 80cc scooters on the condition they don’t obtain a motor vehicle driving licence until they’re 21 years old. Beneficiaries will receive a cash grant of €1,500 per annum for four years, with an opt-out option after one year.

Scooter Shift Grant: Individuals who renounce their motor vehicle licence and car for four years and start using a small scooter will receive a yearly cash grant of €1,500 for four years, with an opt-out option after one year.

Motorcycle grant: A cash grant of €1,000 will be provided for low-powered motorcycles (up to 200cc) and €750 for medium-performance motorcycles (max 500cc). An additional €500 will be provided for scrapping a motorcycle, and €1,000 if a car or van over 10 years old is scrapped.

Parking

Park-and-rides: Government intends to introduce park-and-ride services in Ta' Qali, Paola, Bormla, Pembroke

Public parking facilities: Public buildings, starting from Transport Malta’s premises, will be used for parking outside office hours by the general public.

Innovative solutions: An Expression of Interest will be launched to invest in innovative ideas for parking and carpooling.

National parking policy: A national parking policy will be developed, including an increase in designated parking spaces for Motorcycles, EVs, and scooters.

24-hour economy

Government has identified Malta’s peak hours as 6:00am - 9:00am and 4:00pm - 7:00pm from Monday to Friday and 9:00am - 1:00pm on Saturday. The goal is to ensure certain services are conducted outside of these times.

In the public sector, government aims to move road marking, road cleansing, waste collection, and landscaping services outside of the peak hours. Bonett highlighted that waste collection will be the biggest headache to solve, as government is currently evaluating its existing contracts with waste collecting contractors.

Government also aims to encourage the private sector to move deliveries in the retail, manufacturing, hospitality, and construction sectors outside of peak hours.

The full list of upcoming initiatives can be found here.