Activists and organisations gather to mark Palestinian Land day in Valletta

On Sunday, activists and organisations in Malta gathered to mark Land Day in Valletta, a day that remembers the Palestinian fight for their land and rights.

The event, supported by several Maltese groups, focused on Israel’s ongoing occupation, discrimination against Palestinians, and the crisis in Gaza.

“Land Day is a symbol of Palestinian resistance. It reminds us of the land that was taken and the ongoing struggle for justice,” Dania Haddad, a Palestinian living in Malta said.

On 30 March 1976, the Israeli government announced plans to take 20 km² of land in the Galilee region, including 6.3 km² owned by Arabs.

In response, Palestinian communities went on strike and protested, but the Israeli army and police reacted with force, killing six unarmed protesters, injuring over a hundred, and arresting many others. Since then, Land Day has become a day of resistance for Palestinians.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has called for urgent action to stop what it described as possible genocide with over 50,000 people killed, with many more suffering from bombings, starvation, and a lack of medical care

Speakers at the event, including Dania Haddad, Joanna Jebaili, Sammy Meilaq, Andre Callus, Professor David Zammit, Yana Mintoff, and Sana El-Nahhal, urged the Maltese government and the international community to take a stand.

Joanna Jebaili, from The Lebanese Advocates, encouraged people to support the cause in any way they could. “Resistance has the strength to change your individual power and multiply it. All you must do is show up in any form you can,” she said.

Sammy Meilaq criticised how Western media frames the war, claiming that the Gaza uprising is wrongly presented as unprovoked. He also called for Malta to officially recognise Palestine as a state.

David Zammit compared the experiences of Palestinians and Maltese under colonial rule. "In both cases, freedom needed, or still needs, people to resist colonial violence by building a strong sense of identity and awareness."

The event organisers put forward three key demands: an end to Israel’s occupation, respect for international law, and a military embargo on Israel.

The event was supported by Ġustizzja għall-Palestina, Moviment Graffitti, The Association for Justice, Equality and Peace - AJEP, The Lebanese Advocates, Youth for Palestine, The Watermelon Warriors, Il-Progressivi, PEN Malta, aditus Foundation, Blue Door Education, Żminijietna.