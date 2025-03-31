Children will get to play in the streets every second Saturday of the month through new initiative

Children living in Ħaż-Żebbuġ will have the opportunity to take over the roads with their carefree play every second Saturday of the month.

Toroq Ħajjin - Playstreets Project, in collaboration with the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, aims to revive the joy and nostalgia of childhoods spent playing safely in their neighbourhood streets.

Announced over the weekend, the Toroq Ħajjin - Playstreets Project will come to life on April 12 between 1pm and 4 pm.

Ħaż-Żebbuġ mayor Steve Zammit Lupi explained that designated roads were chosen by their children’s council, creating a safe space for children to come out to play and a chance for their parents to socialise and get to know their neighbours.

President emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society chair and founder, said the aspirations of the children’s council would play a crucial role in fostering a strong sense of community in the area.

“Play is a fundamental human right for children and is essential for their development. It is heartening to witness the Żebbuġ Local Council collaborating with their Children’s Local Council to bring the dreams of their young citizens to life,” Coleiro Preca said.

The Children’s Local Council representatives explained that every child will get a turn to have their road closed for play and encouraged them to take part to make this initiative a success.

Zammit Lupi praised the children’s enthusiasm in planning this project, and said localities and decision-makers had a duty to ensure children had spaces where to play.

“We need to keep children at the centre of our decisions whenever we are planning any development. I’m excited that Żebbuġ is the first local council to roll out the Toroq Ħajjin - Playstreets Project and I hope many others will follow suit,” he said.

The schedule and names of the streets to be closed every second Saturday of the month will be posted on the local council’s Facebook page.