Freedom Day: Organisations call for neutrality, peace and shift in economic model

On Freedom Day, organisations have called on the state to sustain Malta’s neutrality, while adapting to the modern realities the country faces.

Momentum said while it is good to celebrate Freedom Day, “it is good to look around us to understand what new kind of freedom we need to achieve today.”

“Our country's economy needs diversification with various industries and more innovation. We must free ourselves from the shackles of the construction industry, greedy developers and their servile politicians,” Momentum General Secretary Mark Camilleri Gambin stated.

He said the country must gain freedom from the “duopolistic mentality” where money comes first, and at the cost of everything.

“We at Momentum are committed to helping usher in this new freedom, to bring that hope and a breath of fresh air that our country so desperately needs. Today we celebrate our country's freedom by working towards this necessary new freedom,” he said.

Zminijietna - Voice of the Left said Freedom Day must be celebrated by promoting peace and diplomacy.

It called on the Government to keep Malta's position neutral in the current precarious situation where on one hand you have the Coalition of the willing and on the other the Russian Federation and its allies.

Zminijietna added by saying that "the European Commission is urging its citizens to be prepared with a 72-hour survival kit to be used in the event of war and natural disasters.”

“This comes at a time when EU and NATO countries are enhancing their readiness for war or increased global tensions,” the NGO said.

Zminijietna - Voice of the Left ended by stating that "Malta should continue pushing for diplomacy, to restore peace and foster long term stability in Ukraine and the Middle Eastern region".

"Malta's stand and commitment for diplomacy to conflicts during the OSCE presidency gives us as leftist and progressives a hope for a better future,” the statement concluded.