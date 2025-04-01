Malta Tourism Authority announces direct flights to Warsaw with LOT Polish Airlines

Malta Tourism Authority has announced the launch of a new direct flight route between Malta and Warsaw, operated by LOT Polish Airlines.

The flight which is set to start operating from 16 April will allow for connections to other destinations such as New York, Chicago, Toronto, Delhi, Tokyo and Stockholm.

“The government remains committed to strengthening Malta’s global links, and this new connection with Warsaw is a step forward in our vision for sustainable and diversified tourism,” tourism minister Ian Borg said.

The flights will be operated using Boeing 737 and Embraer 195 aircraft, featuring both business and economy cabins, and offering two weekly departure times and four weekly flights between Malta International Airport and Warsaw Chopin Airport with two weekly departure times.

Passengers will be offered reliable connectivity and complimentary onboard refreshments, highlighted Michal Fijol, CEO of LOT Polish Airlines, “Also a hassle-free gateway in Warsaw for guests connecting to/from Europe, Central Asia, India, Far East, Canada and the United States.”

MTA CEO Carlo Micallef noted the importance of this development: “Malta continues to grow as a key European destination, and this new service by LOT Polish Airlines marks another milestone in our efforts to attract more visitors from Poland and other Warsaw connecting destinations.”