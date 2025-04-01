Żurrieq farmers demand withdrawal of consent for development on agricultural land in Tal-Bebbux

Farmers in Żurrieq, supported by various organisations and residents, have called on the Lands Authority to withdrawl its consent for development on agricultural land in Tal-Bebbux.

The land, which has been used for generations, is a main source of local food production and is now under threat from private development plans.

“At a time when Malta is increasingly dependent on imported food and facing a global climate crisis, the decision to eliminate productive, cultivated farmland for development is deeply troubling,” the farmers said in a press release on Tuesday morning.

They emphasised that allowing state-owned land with agricultural value to be repurposed for private profit goes against the interests of farmers, communities, and future generations.

The contested land was granted to a private developer for Planning Control application PC/00068/22. Thousands of formal objections have been submitted by the public in opposition to the project.

The coalition of farmers, organisations and residents argue that this development would cause irreversible damage and set a dangerous pattern for the misuse of public land.

They urged the Lands Authority to “acknowledge the opposition to this project, the irreversible damage it would cause, and the wider implications of allowing public land to be abused in this way.”

The farmers and organisations involved highlighted broader concerns about government priorities. They accused authorities of serving the construction lobby at the expense of environmental sustainability, social justice, and long-term public wellbeing.

“Act responsibly and take this opportunity to defend the public interest, uphold the rights of farmers, and reject a development model that continues to place greed before the common good,” they appealed.

The letter opposing this development was signed by Robert Bondin Carter and Annalise Schembri, with backing from a coalition of organisations including Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi, Għaqda Residenti taż-Żurrieq, Malta Youth in Agriculture (MaYA), Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Il-Kollettiv, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust – FEE Malta, Ramblers’ Association of Malta, and The Archaeological Society Malta.