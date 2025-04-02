[WATCH] Casa calls out minister’s u-turn on magisterial inquiries ahead of controversial reform vote

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici praised the magisterial inquiries system in front of the European Parliament while serving as justice minister, but on Wednesday his party will vote to overhaul the system and make it harder for people to request an inquiry.

On Wednesday morning, Nationalist MEP David Casa published a video on Facebook showing Bonnici heap praise on the inquiries system to show that all allegations written about by Daphne Caruana Galizia are being investigated by the judiciary.

“In Malta we have a system where any person can go with any information in front of an inquiring magistrate, and the inquiring magistrate can investigate any information given to it by any citizen. And all the main issues, all the main stories, all the main allegations written about by Daphne Caruana Galizia are being investigated by the judiciary,” he told them.

The video is part of a comment made by Bonnici in front of the European Parliament while serving as justice minister. Bonnici used the magisterial inquiries system to defend against criticism that the allegations published by the assassinated journalist were not being investigated by the police.

However, on Wednesday evening the government will pass legislation that will remove the right of ordinary citizens to ask a magistrate directly for an inquiry.

Under the new system, a person will have to file a police report and only after six months have lapsed can the person seek recourse at the Criminal Court, which will decide if a magisterial inquiry should be held.

The reform has passed through the legislative process at record speed. It was fast-tracked by the government after lawyer and former MP Jason Azzopardi filed a flurry of magisterial inquiries over the winter period.

Prime Minister Robert Abela had said Azzopardi was abusing of legal tools when filing these inquiries. He justified the rushed magisterial inquiries amendments by stating that a number of people, including ministers and civil servants who fulfilled their duty lawfully are being attacked.

Bonnici: Magisterial inquiries will be strengthened by reform

Reacting to the video, Bonnici accused Casa of spending most of his political career telling “foreigners” that Malta has a poor track record on the rule of law.

“Now, suddenly, it seems that David Casa has "seen the light" and no longer believes that Malta’s justice system is completely dysfunctional. The very system that he used to portray abroad as broken and collapsing is now, all of a sudden, acceptable,” he said.

Bonnici said the right to request an inquiry will still exist under the new system, and will be strengthened with the involvement of a judge, who will have unprecedented powers in relation to magisterial inquiries initiated by private individuals.

“I have always stood up for Malta, and I always will. Others, like David Casa, continue to specialise in trampling on our country’s name in front of foreigners with every breath they take.”