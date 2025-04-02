Bernard Grech makes final appeal to MPs to vote against the magisterial inquiry reform bill

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has made a final appeal for MPs to vote against the government's magisterial inquiry reform bill, ahead of the parliamentary vote on Wednesday evening.

“Tonight, we will vote against this reform. My last appeal to Abela, even though he is controlled, and to all MPs is to choose the side of the people, the side of truth, or else the side of corruption. If they vote for this law, they are voting to hide the truth.”

Speaking on NetFM ahead of the last vote on the government’s proposed changes to magisterial inquiries, Grech described the reforms as an attack on democracy and the rights of the Maltese people.

The PN has already stated it will vote against it, arguing that it makes it harder for people to request a magisterial inquiry.

Under the new system, a person must first report the issue to the police and wait six months before asking the Criminal Court, rather than a magistrate, to start an inquiry. Citizens could also be required to pay costs if their request is seen as unnecessary, making it much harder to launch investigations.

Grech condemned the reform, saying it would block people from uncovering wrongdoing, “When journalists, the media, and Daphne Caruana Galizia pointed out corruption, like the government setting up secret accounts to steal taxpayers’ money, the government’s response was: ‘Where is the proof?’” he said.

“That proof only came after magisterial inquiries were opened, not through police action. Our courts later ruled the hospitals’ deal was fraudulent, leading to criminal charges against top Labour government officials.”

Grech urged MPs to reject the bill, saying the vote was a choice between standing with the people or supporting corruption.

“This government is weak, scared, and cornered. It is getting rid of every mechanism that ensures accountability so it can continue its wrongdoing,” Grech said.

He promised that if the PN is in government, it will restore the right for citizens to request inquiries and strengthen protections for victims.

Grech said that the government is damaging democracy. “This law reduces people’s rights. The government never even mentioned it in its electoral programme. Even if it had, this is a basic right for every citizen, and in just three months, the government has taken it away instead of giving more rights.”

He accused Abela of being insecure and unable to accept criticism, “Robert Abela is afraid of the truth. His own party is divided, and many are against him. That’s why he makes up lies about us. The more attacks they throw at us, the clearer it is that Labour is feeling the pressure.”

Grech also spoke about the rising cost of living, saying it is a major concern for everyone. He accused the government of ignoring solutions put forward by the Nationalist Party, even though these had the support of business groups and unions.

“We proposed solutions, the government ignored them, and yet all the social partners agreed with us. We brought them to parliament again and offered them as a motion for the government to use.”

He argued that instead of helping people, the government is making life harder. “We are in parliament to work for the people. Meanwhile, Labour is punishing people and taking from them instead of helping.”