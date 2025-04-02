Opposition walks out during vote on government motion condemning its ‘attitude’

The Opposition on Wednesday walked out of the Chamber during a vote condemning its MPs’ “attitude” towards Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia.

Ahead of the vote, leader Bernard Grech told the House the Opposition would be participating in a motion which is “aimed solely at censoring the Opposition”.

“This is not only an attack on the Opposition, but an attack on the people who voted for its MPs,” he said.

The motion, which had been filed by government Whip Naomi Cachia last month, emphasised the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives, which state that no member should use offensive or inappropriate language in the House or in reference to any of its members.

It also condemned the “aggressive behaviour” of Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina towards the Speaker. The motion stated Aquilina went to extremes, among other instances, when he called the Speaker “shameless, obscene and incapable of thinking, even telling him he should sit with the government side.”

It highlighted that in a session where he was found guilty of breaching parliamentary privilege, Aquilina stated that “everyone now knows what the Speaker is,” and in another sitting, when the Farrugia asked him to stop interrupting, Aquilina responded by saying he should call the police to remove him from Parliament.

The government motion also stated parliamentary proceedings have been repeatedly disrupted due to shouting, interruptions and banging by Aquilina and other Opposition members, forcing the Speaker to suspend sittings in line with the House’s Standing Orders.

During parliamentary debates on the motion, the Opposition did not participate, and walked out of the Chamber.

During the vote, for which a division was requested, Speaker Anglu Farrugia also abstained from presiding over the House.

The motion passed with 37 votes in favour, and none against.