Grech calls for government to take ‘strong stand’ over Trump tariffs

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said he expects a strong stand by government over the United States’ newly announced tariffs.

“Announced US tariffs are step back for everyone, hurting consumers and businesses,” he said in a tweet on Thursday morning.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced new import taxes on all goods entering the US, in the biggest upheaval of the international trade order since the aftermath of World War Two.

Announced US tariffs are step back for everyone, hurting consumers & businesses. I expect a strong stand by @MaltaGov to defend our consumers & industry. We stand with our EU partners in a united response, seeking negotiated solutions first but ready for a rapid response in kind. — Bernard Grech (@bernardgrechmt) April 3, 2025

The European Union is one of the US’ key trading partners subject to customised tariff rates, with a 20% duty on all exports entering the US.

“We stand with our EU partners in a united response, seeking negotiated solutions first but ready for a rapid response in kind,” Grech.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the tariffs a “major blow” to the global economy, saying the European Union is “preparing for further countermeasure” to protect its interests.