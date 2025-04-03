Malta to host sixth Union for the Mediterranean Ministerial on Employment and Labour

Malta chosen to host the sixth Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) Ministerial on Employment and Labour.

The UfM Ministerial will take place in Malta on 13 and 14 October 2025. The Union for the Mediterranean is an intergovernmental organisation bringing together 43 countries to promote dialogue and cooperation in the Euro-Mediterranean region.

Under the UfM Co-Presidency of the European Union and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the UfM Ministerial will focus on the future of jobs, skills, and talent development, particularly in relation to youth and women.

The event will consist of a Ministerial Policy Conference on 13 October, followed by the official Ministerial Meeting on 14 October, during which a Ministerial Declaration will be presented for adoption.

Speaking about Malta’s role as host, Minister for Home Affairs, Security, and Employment Byron Camilleri stated that “Malta is honoured to host this important Ministerial, which will serve as a platform for meaningful discussions on employment, skills, and the future of work in the Mediterranean.”

“We remain committed to fostering cooperation among UfM member states to ensure concrete actions that enhance opportunities for workers, particularly young people and women. Through this UfM Ministerial on Employment and Labour, Malta will reaffirm its dedication to building a stronger, more resilient, and inclusive labour market across the region. This is also in line with Malta’s recently published Labour Migration Policy, which aims to address workforce demands while ensuring that labour migration is managed in a way that serves the collective interests of Maltese society, prioritising the well-being of the many over the few,” the minister said.

The ministry said the UfM Ministerial will provide a crucial opportunity for member states to exchange views on employment policies and reinforce collaboration towards sustainable economic growth and job creation.