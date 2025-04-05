Farmers blast Lands Authority, minister for clearing public agricultural land for development

“A few steps from here is the Siege Bell War Memorial which is rung during the Santa Maria feast. The Maltese don’t celebrate the Santa Maria convoy arrival because it happened to arrive on the day of the feast, but because Malta was struck by famine and we were close to giving up,” Bondin Carter said.

He noted how at that time, Malta’s population was half of what it is now, and agricultural land was available, yet still the food supply ran dry.

“But we’re short-sighted and maybe we want to please our friends’ friends and develop everywhere.”

“This week we celebrated Freedom Day. We shouldn’t have to beg the EU for food if something happens, we know what happened during Covid,” he reminded.

The protestors displayed vegetable boxes filled with rocks, saying that in case of a war, these are what will be left from Maltese fields.

He warned lands minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, who has an electoral office in Żurrieq as he contests the district, that the people of Żurrieq will never forgive him if he doesn’t do what’s right.

Similarly, Annalisa Schembri, who is also a farmer working the field in question, described their fight for justice as “absurd” because “this is a matter of common sense.”

“The farmer, the citizen, and the Lands Authority should be on the same side,” she emphasised.

“Why should young farmers be threatened with losing part of their income and identity because the developer’s land next to ours can’t fit his grand plan?”

Schembri said that the Lands Authority’s choice is clear, calling on it to lead by example.

Addressing the media, Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi president Malcolm Borg is dumbfounded at how agricultural land is seen as a place with potential to develop.

Borg referenced a government statement saying that its land will only be used to benefit the Żurrieq community. In January, government had stated that the public agricultural land can only be used for an open space or projects that benefits society.

In fact, the developer had changed the planning application to include an open space.

“Is food not enough for the good of the society?” Borg asked.