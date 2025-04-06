KidFlix: Two Maltese nationals arrested in Europol-led global child sexual exploitation investigation

Two Maltese men have been arrested as part of “Operation Stream,” an international investigation led by Europol to combat online child sexual exploitation.

According to the police, they received information from Europol in February identifying two Maltese men suspected of uploading and purchasing material on Kidflix.

“Following investigations, both suspects, aged 27 and 26, were arrested on 10 March,” the police said in a statement.

Searches of their homes uncovered electronic devices containing CSAM. One suspect has already admitted to the charges in court, while the other is expected to face legal proceedings soon.

The investigation targeted "KidFlix," one of the largest platforms for child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Between April 2022 and March 2025, the platform attracted 1.8 million users globally and hosted around 72,000 videos.

The operation, which involved law enforcement agencies from over 35 countries, is the largest of its kind and has already resulted in the identification of 1,400 suspects and the arrest of 79 individuals worldwide.

The arrests in Malta are part of a bigger effort to disable networks allowing child exploitation online.

On 11 March 2025, German and Dutch authorities seized the server, effectively shutting down the platform. Investigators discovered that users not only shared and watched CSAM but, in some cases, also abused children directly.

A Europol statement revealed that KidFlix operated as a platform where users earned tokens by uploading or categorising CSAM, which could then be used to access additional content with payments made using cryptocurrencies to hide transactions.

The operation led to the confiscation of over 3,000 electronic devices and safeguarded at least 39 children worldwide. Europol played a key role by analysing thousands of videos and coordinating efforts between participating countries.

“This operation shows how important it is for countries to work together to fight the growing problem of online child abuse. Behind every video is a real victim,” said Catherine De Bolle, Executive Director of Europol.