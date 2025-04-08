Research aims to find therapies that treat cancer without damaging the heart

Some cancer therapy can increase the risk of heart complications but a Maltese scientist will be carrying out research to develop treatments that do not damage the heart muscle.

Vanessa Petroni Magri from the Department of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics will be investigating means of reducing cardiotoxicity of novel chemotherapy treatments. She will be testing these novel agents on heart models grown in a tube.

The ultimate aim of this research project is to provide alternative cancer treatments that can attack cancer cells without damaging the heart muscle in the process.

This project is being carried out in collaboration with research centres in Marseille in France, Porto in Portugal and Cork in Ireland.

Petroni Magri’s research is one of two projects in cardiovascular medicine that has just received financial assistance from the Research, Innovation and Development Trust (RIDT) of the University of Malta. The funding was possible through a generous financial contribution by the NGO Beating Hearts Malta.

The other project headed by Kenneth Scerri from the Department of Systems and Control Engineering will be using artificial intelligence and smart technologies to extract vital data that can give early indications of cardiovascular disease.

The project will be utilising data gathered by smart watches and snippets from single-lead electrocardiograms (ECGs) to issue early warning signals for cardiovascular disorders.

The projects were funded following a call for proposals and subsequent review by a team of foreign experts.

At the award ceremony, University Rector Alfred Vella appealed for more philanthropic funds to be channelled towards research projects that “can make a substantial difference to our quality of life”.

He thanked Beating Hearts Malta for their continued support towards cutting-edge research at the University of Malta.

The award-giving ceremony was also attended by Christian Bonnici, Director of the Research Support Services of the University of Malta, and Wilfred Kenely, Chief Executive Officer of the RIDT.