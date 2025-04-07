PN MPs defend Alex Borg after former candidate's 'senseless attack'

Nationalist MPs have flocked to the defense of Alex Borg after he was labelled “Labour’s Trojan horse” by former PN candidate Kevin Cassar.

Cassar, who is also Beppe Fenech Adami’s brother-in-law, had resigned from the PN in 2017, arguing that the party has “moved closer to a cult-like situation, where critiques are rebuked with personal attacks.”

In his latest opinion piece, Cassar blasted the PN’s leading Gozitan MP for voicing support for the controversial Chambray project. Cassar also took issue with Borg’s comments on Karol Aquilina, when the former tried to distance himself from the latter’s antics in parliament.

However, Cassar used the majority of his opinion piece to criticise Borg’s affinity towards US president Donald Trump.

On Sunday, Alex Borg responded to the piece, clarifying that while he respects Cassar’s opinion, “it is completely false.”

Borg noted that he is not completely on the same page as Donald Trump “but we must understand how this political phenomenon has happened.”

On his stance on some PN MPs’ antics in parliament, he referenced Mark Anthony Sammut’s comment on the issue in MaltaToday’s latest interview. Sammut had noted that both government and the opposition must respect parliament as an institution when asked about instances where sittings dissolve into screaming matches.