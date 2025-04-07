PN MPs defend Alex Borg after former candidate's 'senseless attack'
The issue revolves around an opinion piece by former PN candidate Kevin Cassar, who blasted Alex Borg's affinity toward Donald Trump and labelled him 'Labour's Trojan horse'
Nationalist MPs have flocked to the defense of Alex Borg after he was labelled “Labour’s Trojan horse” by former PN candidate Kevin Cassar.
Cassar, who is also Beppe Fenech Adami’s brother-in-law, had resigned from the PN in 2017, arguing that the party has “moved closer to a cult-like situation, where critiques are rebuked with personal attacks.”
In his latest opinion piece, Cassar blasted the PN’s leading Gozitan MP for voicing support for the controversial Chambray project. Cassar also took issue with Borg’s comments on Karol Aquilina, when the former tried to distance himself from the latter’s antics in parliament.
However, Cassar used the majority of his opinion piece to criticise Borg’s affinity towards US president Donald Trump.
On Sunday, Alex Borg responded to the piece, clarifying that while he respects Cassar’s opinion, “it is completely false.”
Borg noted that he is not completely on the same page as Donald Trump “but we must understand how this political phenomenon has happened.”
On his stance on some PN MPs’ antics in parliament, he referenced Mark Anthony Sammut’s comment on the issue in MaltaToday’s latest interview. Sammut had noted that both government and the opposition must respect parliament as an institution when asked about instances where sittings dissolve into screaming matches.
Borg accused Cassar of “planting division in the PN” through his opinion pieces, insisting that the PN “has learned its lesson and will not fall to that trap.”
Following the opinion piece, a number of PN MPs flocked to Borg’s defence.
Former PN leader Adrian Delia labelled the article as “a senseless attack,” saying that “attacking a young energetic man working to offer an alternative government makes no sense unless you want to weaken the PN and strengthen the corrupt government.”
Joe Giglio echoed Delia’s statement, calling the piece “a senseless attack on Alex Borg by someone who is supposed to be pulling the same rope as us.”
Similarly, Charles Azzopardi said he was uncomfortable with Cassar’s article.