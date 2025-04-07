Church issues ethical guidelines for elderly care ahead of euthanasia debate

The Maltese church has released new ethical guidelines for the care of the elderly in its residential homes, stressing the protection of life “until its very final stages.”

The move comes as Malta is expected to have a debate on euthanasia. Last December parliamentary secretary for reforms Rebecca Buttigieg said that government will publish a White Paper on the subject this year.

The church said that its publication, titled ‘Care for Elderly Persons in Church Residential Homes in Malta: Ethical Guidelines,’ was compiled by a group of experts and ethicists.

Quoting Pope Francis, archbishop Charles Scicluna stated that, “Despite their frailty and vulnerability, the elderly should not be regarded as a burden to society, as promoted by the so-called throwaway culture of today, but as the ‘messengers of tenderness ... and wisdom of lived experience,’”

The guidelines are structured into six chapters covering ethical values, basic principles, guardianship and advance care planning, palliative care, medical assessment at end-of-life, and regulations.

Professor Emmanuel Agius, a co-author and bioethicist, stressed that older people should be free from exploitation and abuse, treated fairly, and valued regardless of their economic contributions.

“Rather than discussing physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia, the public debate in our country should focus on whether a robust palliative care strategy for the ageing population is in place to assist them live with dignity while dying,” Agius said.

The guidelines state that multidisciplinary and medical care should provide holistic care, even when a cure is not possible.

Furthermore, the publication states that every individual has a moral obligation to use ordinary or proportionate means of preserving their life. Proportionate means are defined as those offering a reasonable hope of benefit without excessive burden or expense, as judged by the elderly person. Disproportionate means are those lacking a reasonable hope of benefit in the elderly person's judgment.

The guidelines also mandate a proper medical assessment by competent professionals before determining if a person has reached an end-of-life stage.

The guidelines recommend that elderly individuals identify a representative to make healthcare decisions on their behalf if they lose capacity.

However, the guidelines caution that decisions made by a surrogate must adhere to Christian ethical principles and the individual's wishes and values.